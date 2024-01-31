UCSF Health Benioff Children's Hospitals names president

UCSF Health Benioff Children's Hospitals has named Nicholas Holmes, MD, to serve as president and senior vice president of UCSF Health Children's Services.

Dr. Holmes will step into the role March 11 and will lead the strategic direction and operations for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in Oakland and San Francisco, as well as all systemwide pediatric clinical services. He will report to the health system's president and CEO, Suresh Gunasekaran, according to a Jan. 31 news release from San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

He has spent more than 30 years in clinical care and operations. Before joining UCSF Health, Dr. Holmes served as senior vice president and COO of Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, where he spent nearly a decade.

Dr. Holmes succeeds Matthew Cook, who is now CEO of the Children's Hospital Association.