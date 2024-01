Hunter Hamilton, BSN, RN, is the new administrator of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital in Rogersville, Tenn., The Rogersville Review reported Jan. 29.

Mr. Hamilton began his career at the hospital as a patient care technician, according to the local newspaper. He has held progressive leadership roles since, serving as a registered nurse, ER/ICU manager, chief nursing officer and — most recently — assistant administrator.

The hospital is owned by Ballad Health, based in Johnson City, Tenn.