Loma Linda (Calif.) University Faculty Medical Group vice president of clinical operations Mike Mahoney has shared plans to retire.

Mr. Mahoney has been part of the organization for 17 years, according to a Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Group May 16 LinkedIn post.

"As Mike embarks on this new chapter of his life, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his years of service and wish him a well-deserved retirement filled with joy, relaxation and new adventures," the post said.