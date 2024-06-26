Georgia hospital CEO resigns after 4 months

Terrell Neal, BSN, has resigned as CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga., after less than four months.

Kerry Trapnell, chief administrative officer of Aletheia Health Partners, the hospital's management company, will serve as interim CEO following Mr. Neal's exit, according to a June 21 news release shared with Becker's.

Aletheia took over as Monroe County Hospital's management company in November after the hospital dropped Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent.

Aletheia, the hospital's board and hospital leaders will work collaboratively to assess patient and employee needs at the hospital while conducting a leadership search, the release said.