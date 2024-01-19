New Hampshire system names revenue cycle VP

Berlin, N.H.-based North Country Healthcare has named Patrick Curtin vice president of revenue cycle.

Mr. Curtin joins the system from Harwich Port, Mass.-based Outer Cape Health Services, where he served as senior director, according to a Jan. 17 North Country news release shared with Becker's.

In his new role he will lead patient financial services, health information management, revenue cycle and patient access across North Country, according to the release.

Mr. Curtin spoke on the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" in October about federally qualified community health centers, his focus on reducing healthcare worker burnout and advice for leaders.