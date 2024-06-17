Ardent Health names 2 C-suite tech leaders

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health has named two new technology-focused C-suite leaders.

Naveen Maram, MD, was appointed chief data officer, while Lonnie Garrison will serve as chief technology officer of the investor-owned, 30-hospital system.

"Data and technology are integral to our vision of making healthcare better," Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick said in a June 11 statement. "We are excited to welcome Naveen and Lonnie to these roles and look forward to exploring new ways to leverage the power of data, AI and other technologies to create a better experience for patients and caregivers."

Dr. Maram will shape Ardent's data strategy, leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to support business goals. He most recently served as vice president of digital operations at managed care company Centene Corp. and has also worked for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, where he spent over 15 years in roles including data leadership.

Mr. Garrison will oversee the health system's IT strategy, systems and operations. He was most recently vice president of regional IT for Ardent and before that served in IT leadership for Plano, Texas-based LHP Hospital Group prior to its acquistion by Ardent in 2017.

The two leaders will report to Chief Digital and Information Officer Anika Gardenhire, BSN, RN, an Ardent spokesperson told Becker's. Ms. Gardenhire also joined from Centene in September.