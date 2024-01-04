Providence hospital chief executive takes expanded role

Karl Keeler, chief executive of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., has taken an additional role as chief executive of the Providence San Fernando Valley Service Area.

Mr. Keeler will lead Saint Joseph but now also oversee Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.), in partnership with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Mission Hills, Calif.-based Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, according to a Jan. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

The San Fernando Valley Service Area is among four newly created service areas within the Providence South Division, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Mr. Keeler joined Providence in August 2022. Before that, he served as president of MercyOne Central Iowa Region.