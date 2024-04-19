Ascension taps 2 hospital CEOs

St. Vincent's, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, has named new leaders for its hospitals in Northeast Florida.

Kevin Rinks was selected as president and CEO of St. Vincent's Southside in Jacksonville, and Bryan Walrath was selected as president and CEO of St. Vincent's Clay County in Middleburg, according to an April 18 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Rinks brings more than two decades of leadership experience to his role, according to the release. Most recently, he helmed St. Vincent's Clay County, a role he took in November 2020.

Mr. Walrath brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to his new role, including more than two decades of military service, leading operations for multiple Army healthcare facilities, according to the release. He previously led Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Fla.

St. Vincent's is a four-hospital system based in Jacksonville.





