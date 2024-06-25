Froedtert ThedaCare appoints market president

Neenah, Wis.-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health has appointed Robert Cavagnol, MD, as president of its north region, effective July 29.

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare merged into Froedtert ThedaCare Health in early 2024.

In his new role, Dr. Cavagnol will oversee regional leadership, strategic direction and management. He will also ensure value maximization of the broader health system while also meeting regional community needs, according to a June 25 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Cavagnol will report directly to Imran Andrabi, MD, president of Froedtert ThedaCare Health.

The Froedtert ThedaCare Health North region comprises Wisconsin's Fox Valley region and five surrounding rural markets. It also features areas including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh and Manitowoc in Wisconsin, the release said.

Prior to his new role, Dr. Cavagnol served in multiple leadership roles at Boise-based St. Luke's Health System. He has also served in leadership roles at Missouri-based Mercy Health System.