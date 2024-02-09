Froedtert ThedaCare, now merged, debuts board

The newly combined 18-hospital system in Wisconsin formed by Froedtert Health and ThedaCare has announced its board of directors.

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare finalized their merger agreement and launched a combined system Jan. 1. The two systems announced plans to merge in April 2023.

Froedtert ThedaCare Health, the legal entity that now encompasses the combined organization, will be governed by an 18-member board of directors. In addition to this enterprise-level board, the system's north and south regions will each have a governing body to oversee the hospitals within each region.

Judson Snyder, regional president of Midwest BMO Wealth Management, serves as chair of the new board for the combined system. Froedtert ThedaCare Health CEO Catherine Jacobson and President Imran Andrabi, MD, are both board members ahead of a planned shift to their roles. Ms. Jacobson is set to retire from the organization this summer, with Dr. Andrabi assuming the dual role of president and CEO of the combined system at that time.

The board will have 18 directors total; 17 have been named and there is currently an open seat for a member who also serves concurrently on the Medical College of Wisconsin Board of Trustees. The board as announced Feb. 8 includes: