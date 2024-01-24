Alabama hospital names CEO

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health University Hospital has named Josh Snow its next CEO.

Mr. Snow previously served as market president for the Beaumont-based Medical Centers of Southeast Texas, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, according to a Jan. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

University Hospital is the only level 1 trauma center and nationally recognized burn center in the region, per the news release. It falls under the umbrella of Mobile-based USA Health, the academic health system for the University of South Alabama.