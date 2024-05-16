HCA names CEO for Missouri hospital

Gabe Clements was appointed CEO of Lee's Summit (Mo.) Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Clements will take the helm after serving as COO of the hospital since July 2020.

During his tenure, he has led several service line growth initiatives, including expanding surgical services, and has overseen various capital initiatives, including expanding the intensive care unit, the current campus expansion, and the new ambulatory surgery center scheduled to open next year, according to a May 16 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Before becoming COO of Lee's Summit Medical Center, Mr. Clements was promoted to administrative director of respiratory and rehabilitation services at Independence Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center and then moved into the hospital's vice president of operations position in 2014, according to the release.

Centerpoint Medical Center is also part of HCA Healthcare.