Former Tampa General exec joins New Jersey hospital as chief medical officer

Elham Yousef, MD, the former vice president of medical affairs and associate chief medical officer at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, has been named chief medical officer for Hackensack Meridian Health's Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J.

Dr. Yousef was also previously the director of acute care at the Cleveland Clinic. She is widely known for her expertise and research on patient safety.

Now, in her role with Bayshore Medical Center, Dr. Yousef will oversee the team of physicians and clinical strategy at Tampa General.

Her appointment takes effect immediately.