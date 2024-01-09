Kootenai Health names CEO

Jameson "Jamie" Smith is the new CEO of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health.

Mr. Smith joins the health system from Denver, where he spent the past eight years as CEO of Intermountain Health's Saint Joseph Hospital, according to a Jan. 9 news release shared with Becker's. Simultaneously, he served as CEO of Saint Joseph's joint operating agreement with Denver-based National Jewish Health, one of the nation's leading respiratory and pulmonary hospitals.

He is slated to join Kootenai Health on March 11.