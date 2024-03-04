OhioHealth hospital taps president 

Columbus-based OhioHealth has appointed Jim Parobek president of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, effective March 4.

Mr. Parobek comes to OhioHealth from White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, where he acted as interim CEO. Prior to this role, Mr. Parobek served as president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas — the largest facility in Arlington-based Texas Health Resources' network, according to a news release.

Mr. Parobek has more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience, also previously serving as president of St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and the Jewish Hospital Physician Group, both based in Louisville, Ky.