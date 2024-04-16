ChristianaCare taps former SUNY Downstate exec as 1st chief experience officer

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has named Wren Lester, PhD, to serve as inaugural chief experience officer. She joins the health system from SUNY Downstate Health in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she also served as chief experience officer.

As chief experience officer, Dr. Lester will lead the strategy to advance caregiver engagement and the care experience for patients and families at ChristianaCare. She will report to the health system's chief operative officer, Ric Cuming, Ed.D, MSN, RN.

Ms. Lester is also the former associate vice president of patient experience at Planned Parenthood in New York City, and the former director of quality management at RWJBarnabas Health Jersey City Medical Center in Hudson County, N.J.