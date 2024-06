Tyler DeJong has been appointed president of Lincoln, Neb.-based St. Elizabeth Hospital, part of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health, effective June 24.

Mr. DeJong had served as interim president of the hospital since January, according to a CHI Health June 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. DeJong served as vice president of operational finance at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln and St. Elizabeth.