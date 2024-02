Bob Carpenter was chosen as the permanent senior vice president and chief legal officer for Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the organization said Feb. 27.

Mr. Carpenter had filled the role in an interim capacity since Feb. 2, following the departure of Rosland Fisher McLeod.

He first joined Children's Cincinnati in 2006 and has served as lead internal counsel for multiple rounds of bond financing. Mr. Carpenter also oversaw the creation of the hospital's enterprise risk management program.