Cincinnati Children's names chief legal officer

Cincinnati Children's Hospital announced Rosland Fisher McLeod will fill the role of senior vice president, legal and public affairs, and chief legal officer on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 8 press release.

Ms. McLeod will serve as legal advisor to the executive team and board of trustees and oversee a team of attorneys and outside counsel advising on corporate and commercial transactions, litigation, employment, regulatory matters, and other affairs.

Ms. McLeod said that the new role represents an exciting opportunity.

"I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of an organization that is improving lives for children not just in Cincinnati but around the country and the world," said Ms. McLeod.

Steve Davis, MD, President, and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, said the organization is excited about Ms. McLeod's leadership capabilities.

"Her experience and leadership in a variety of healthcare delivery systems will contribute greatly to our ability to continue to excel and expand our clinical care, research and teaching missions. She is also a person with demonstrated integrity and the ability to inspire others," Dr. Davis said.

McLeod will replace Beth Stautberg, who left the organization in January 2022.