HSHS leader promoted to market COO

Chad Markham has been promoted to COO of HSHS Central Illinois Market, part of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

Mr. Markham previously served as president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, Ill., according to a June 21 news release shared with Becker's.

In his new role, Mr. Markham will lead operations for HSHS ministries at St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Good Shepherd Hospital, St. John's Hospital in Springfield, St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill., and St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Ill.

Danny Hardman, RN, will assume the role of interim chief administrative office at St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital and Good Shepherd Hospital, the release said.