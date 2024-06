Skyler Reed has been appointed CEO of Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas and Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Medical City Healthcare in Dallas.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Reed served as COO of Medical City Dallas, according to a Medical City Health June 3 news release shared with Becker's.

He also served as COO and facility ethics and compliance officer of Medical City Arlington (Texas).