U of Rochester Medicine Finger Lakes Health appoints chief nurse

University of Rochester Medicine Finger Lakes Health in Geneva, N.Y., has selected Gregory Hoffman-Fragale, DNP, RN, as its next chief nursing officer.

Dr. Hoffman-Fragale has three decades of experience in nursing leadership, according to a May 13 news release. He most recently served as the associate chief nursing officer for Finger Lakes Health. He was appointed to the role in June, just before the system merged with the University of Rochester Medicine in August 2023.

He has been serving as interim chief nursing officer since February.

Dr. Hoffman-Fragale was officially named chief nurse as of April 28.