Bronson hospital names chief medical officer

Bronson Battle Creek (Mich.) Hospital has named Ali Ghasham, MD, vice president and chief medical officer.

His appointment became effective May 6. Dr. Ghasham had been serving in the CMO role on an interim basis since January. He will work closely with the hospital's chief operating officer in efforts to advance patient safety, quality, effectiveness and value, Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare said in a news release.

Dr. Ghasham will continue to practice medicine as a hospitalist. He joined the health system's hospitalist program in 2014 and has served as hospitalist site lead since 2022.

In March, Bronson Battle Creek also appointed Steve Polega, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer.