HCA taps Houston-area exec for Colorado CEO post

Scott Davis left his role as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest this month to join another HCA Healthcare facility, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Davis, who helmed HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest since March 2019, was promoted to serve as the CEO of HCA's Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., according to the May 2 release.

He brings more than two decades of experience at HCA Healthcare to the role, the release said.

Before joining HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, he was CEO of Methodist Texsan Hospital and Methodist Ambulatory Surgical Hospital in San Antonio. Mr. Davis also previously served as COO of Ogden (Utah) Regional Medical Center and as COO and CFO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.