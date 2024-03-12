Florida hospital taps new chief medical officer

Arif Asif, MD, has been named vice president and chief medical officer of Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital, part of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

Dr. Asif previously served in numerous roles at Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, including VP of clinical operations, assistant chief medical officer, chair of the department of medicine, chair of performance improvement and associate residency program director, according to a March 12 BayCare news release.

Winter Haven Hospital is a 447-bed facility that specializes in heart disease, stroke, cancer and behavioral health.