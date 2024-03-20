AdventHealth names divisional CEO

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has selected Andrew Jahn to serve as president and CEO of its multistate division.

In his new role, Mr. Jahn will oversee the system's strategic development and growth across eight states, according to a March 19 news release. He will take the helm April 1, reporting to David Banks, group CEO of the system's multistate and primary health divisions.

Currently, Mr. Jahn serves Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health as president of its Southern California network, which consists of more than 1,200 licensed beds. His previous titles at Adventist include president of its former care division, and president and CFO of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.).