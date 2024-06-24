New Jersey system names chief medical information officer

Valley Health System in Paramus, N.J., has named K. Nadeem Ahmed, MD, as its chief medical information officer, New Jersey Business Magazine reported June 24.

Most recently, Dr. Ahmed was the global chief medical information officer for Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan.

He is also widely known for his expertise in effectively implementing multidisciplinary strategies for the successful deployment of electronic health record systems and consulting with hospitals as a physician executive.