Banner exec takes new role in Michigan

Lamont Yoder, RN, was named president of Corewell Health East, part of Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.

Mr. Yoder is currently division president for Phoenix-based Banner Health's Arizona region, according to a news release from Corewell Health. He will begin his new role May 6.

Previously, Mr. Yoder was CEO of four Banner hospitals in Arizona before assuming his current position in 2022.

He also previously served in various other leadership positions, including chief nursing officer roles, at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanguard Health Systems and Columbus-based OhioHealth, according to the release.