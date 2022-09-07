Banner Health reorganizes executive roles in Arizona

Banner Health has modified the positions of four current executives, promoting or expanding their roles around acute care delivery in Arizona.

The Phoenix-based health system announced the following changes Sept. 6:

1. Todd Werner, division president for Banner's Arizona region, is taking on the newly created position of senior vice president for acute care delivery. Mr. Werner will oversee acute care systemwide and report to Banner COO Amy Perry.

2. Lamont Yoder, CEO of four Banner hospitals in Arizona, succeeds Mr. Werner as division president for Banner's Arizona region.

3. Brian Kellar and Michael Herring backfill Mr. Yoder by taking on the CEO spots for the four Arizona hospitals he previously led.

4. Mr. Kellar, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek and Banner Goldfield in Apache Junction expands his role to take on the CEO position for Banner Baywood and Banner Heart Hospital, both in Mesa.

5. Mr. Herring will serve as CEO of Gilbert-based Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he most recently served as COO.





