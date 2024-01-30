AdventHealth hospital taps COO

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has named Jimmy Bolanos COO of AdventHealth South Overland Park (Kan.).

Mr. Bolanos previously served as regional executive of strategy and operations for AdventHealth's Mid-America Region, according to a Jan. 22 news release from the system. In that role, he developed and implemented annual and long-term business development, operational and strategic planning processes to grow AdventHealth's regional market, including the development of AdventHealth Lenexa (Kan.) City Center. The first phase of the 98-bed hospital project is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

He joined the AdventHealth Mid-America Region in 2016 as director of finance, according to the release.







