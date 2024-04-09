Banner Health's CEO to retire

Peter Fine, who has served as Phoenix-based Banner Health's CEO for 24 years, will retire June 30.

He was named president and CEO of Banner in 2000 and led the system through 24 years of "unprecedented growth and a rise to national prominence," according to an April 9 system news release. He will resign from the board, but serve as CEO Emeritus through January 2025 — providing support to both the board and the next CEO, Amy Perry.

Ms. Perry joined Banner as president and chief operating officer in November 2021. She will become president and CEO following Mr. Fine's retirement.

Banner Health is a nonprofit healthcare system with 30 acute-care hospitals, three rehab hospitals and 55,000 employees across six states. Mr. Fine has been a thought leader in the healthcare space, encouraging hospitals to be disruptors in the field, and has been named to several Becker's lists of great leaders to know.