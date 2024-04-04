Dignity Health taps dual hospital COO

Sajit "Saj" Pullarkat was named COO of St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., and St. John's Hospital Camarillo (Calif.), both part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

In his new role, Mr. Pullarkat oversees operations, has oversight for ancillary departments, and is involved in strategic and capital planning, medical staff engagement and philanthropy, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

He joins St. John's after serving as CEO of Las Vegas-based Centennial Hospital Medical Center.