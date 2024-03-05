Temple Health hospital CEO steps down

John Cacciamani, MD, is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Chestnut Hill Hospital, part of Philadelphia-based Temple Health, effective immediately.

Jeremy Slaga, chief integration officer at Temple Health, is stepping in as interim CEO while the hospital searches for a permanent CEO, according to a March 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Rebecca Gubanich, vice president of finance, and Scott Friend, vice president and chief quality officer, are also stepping down from their roles at Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Gerald Oetzel, chief financial officer of Temple Health, will take over Chestnut Hill Hospital's financial operations.

Carl Sirio, MD, chief medical officer of Temple Health, will oversee the hospital's clinical quality and safety initiatives, infection prevention, clinical risk mitigation, and medical staff affairs and relations. Dr. Sirio will work closely with James Helstrom, MD, the hospital's interim CMO and CMO of Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center.