Children's Hospital Colorado taps chief quality officer

Lalit Bajaj, MD, has assumed the role of chief quality officer of Children's Hospital Colorado.

Dr. Bajaj now oversees the department of patient safety as well as the clinical effectiveness and diversity, health equity and inclusion departments. These departments will now constitute the division of quality, and Dr. Bajaj will work to complete the medical and administrative dyads in each over the coming months.

He joined Children's Hospital Colorado in 1996 and has held several leadership roles, including chief quality, equity and outcomes officer and medical director of clinical effectiveness.

Dr. Bajaj will work closely with Chief Medical Officer David Brumbaugh, MD, and Chief Nursing Executive Pat Givens to drive safe, effective and equitable care for Children's Hospital Colorado.