NYC Health + Hospitals taps 1st chief decarbonization officer

New York City Health + Hospitals has named an inaugural chief decarbonization officer to head the system's sustainability efforts citywide.

Omer Cabuk will work to keep the health system on track with New York City environmental laws, which mandate that buildings over 25,000 square feet reduce their operational emissions by 40% by 2025 and by 50% in 2030, according to a May 29 news release shared with Becker's.

Since 2006, NYC Health + Hospitals has reduced its emissions by 30%, the system noted in a May 22 update unveiling its climate resiliency plan.

Mr. Cabuk will be responsible for overseeing the goals outlined in the system's new climate resiliency plan and implementing its recommendations, which range from installing solar panels on buildings to developing a combined heat and power plant at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue to reduce emissions, and upgrading to more efficient equipment as possible.