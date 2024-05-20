New York system COO to retire, new leadership named

Geneva, N.Y.-based UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health COO Frank Korich has shared plans to retire in July. Lara Turbide, will succeed Mr. Korich and begin her role as COO, effective July 8.

In her new role, Ms. Turbide will lead operations for surgical services, laboratory, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, facility management, material management, two urgent care locations, physician practices, and 16 primary care and specialty physician practices, according to a May 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Turbide served as executive director of Finger Lakes Healthcare Foundation. She also served as vice president of community services.

Kimberly Ilacqua, will succeed Ms. Turbide as vice president of community services and executive director of Finger Lakes Health Foundation, effective July 8.