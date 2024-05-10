New Jersey hospital names VP of HR

Madeline Ashley -

Manny Gonzalez has been named vice president of human resources for Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. 

In his new role, Mr. Gonzalez will lead advancements in recruitment, professional and organizational development at the hospital and employee recognition and engagement, according to a RWJBarnabas Health May 7 news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Gonzalez served as vice president of human resources at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

He also served as vice president of human resources at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J. 

