Texas hospital names president

Michael Stewart was appointed president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas, part of Methodist Health System.

Mr. Stewart, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, brings two decades of healthcare experience to the new role, according to an April 22 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he helmed Saline Health System in Benton, Ark., according to the release. He also previously served as CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

"Methodist was founded in the southern sector of Dallas almost 100 years ago, and our hospitals are still answering the call to serve those communities," Methodist Health System CEO James C. Scoggin Jr. said in the release. "We're confident that Michael is the right leader to safeguard that century-long mission for years to come."

Mr. Stewart will begin his new role on May 21.





