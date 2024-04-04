AdventHealth, Texas Health tap senior ambulatory leader

Sean Lemon has been promoted to senior vice president of ambulatory services and network development for multiple hospitals in AdventHealth Texas' Southwest region.

Mr. Lemon most recently served as COO for Texas Health Huguley — a joint venture between Fort Worth-based Texas Health Resources and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth — according to an April 3 LinkedIn post from the hospital.

In his new role, Mr. Lemon will lead the development and execution of strategies affecting Texas Health Huguley Hospital; Texas Health Hospital Mansfield; AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen; and AdventHealth Rollins Brook in Lampasas.