West Virginia system names COO

Justin Turner was appointed COO of Point Pleasant, W. Va.-based Rivers Health, part of Huntington, W. Va.-based Marshall Health Network.

In his new position, Mr. Turner will lead operational activities of RH and be a member of the MHN leadership team, according to a March 18 news release. He succeeds Keith Biddle, who accepted a role as administrative pastor with his local non-denominational church.

Previously, Mr. Turner served as COO of Prestonsburg, Ky.-based Highlands Appalachian Regional Healthcare Regional Medical Center, and he held leadership positions at Logan (W. Va.) Regional Medical Center, according to the release.