Rivers Health COO retires to become pastor

Keith Biddle, chief operating officer of Point Pleasant, W.V.-based Rivers Health, will retire from the healthcare industry in mid-January.

Mr. Biddle, who holds a Master of Divinity degree, has accepted a position as an administrative pastor with his local non-denominational church, according to a Dec. 22 news release.

Mr. Biddle was named COO of the health system after it joined Huntington, W.V.-based Marshall Health Network in 2022. Over the course of his 35-year career he has held several leadership positions with Marshall Health Network, formerly Mountain Health Network, and Cabell Huntington (W.V.) Hospital.

Shawn Bastin, the system's executive director of ancillary, professional and support services, has been named interim COO.