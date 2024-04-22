CEO to exit Atrium hospital in Georgia

Luis Fonseca is leaving his role as CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville, Ga., The Union-Recorder reported April 21.

Mr. Fonseca announced the departure April 18 at the end of the quarterly meeting of the Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin board of directors, according to the newspaper.

"I have decided to explore a different opportunity at this stage of my life," Mr. Fonseca told The Union-Recorder and others at the meeting.

"I will be transitioning. My last day is actually next Thursday."

He added that he "plan[s] to stay local. I am committed to this community. This is it for me. I love it here. And I see that we have some tremendous potential, great potential here."

Mr. Fonseca's LinkedIn profile shows he has taken a vice president role at Macon, Ga.-based All-State Electrical.

Mr. Fonseca joined Atrium Health Navicent in May 2021 as president of hospitals and clinics. He became interim CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in November 2022 before taking the helm permanently, according to The Union-Recorder.

"Atrium Health Navicent has benefited from Luis Fonseca's almost three-year tenure and the positive impact brought about by his contributions to cultural and operational transformation, developing teams, tools and resources to hardwire our continuous improvement framework and measurable effects," a hospital spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin leadership, including COO Thomas Goss and Chief Nursing Officer Libby Fuqua, [MSN], are working closely with fellow Atrium Health Navicent leaders, teammates, physicians and community partners to ensure we continue to offer high-quality care and services to residents of Baldwin County and the surrounding community."

Delvecchio Finley, president of Atrium Health Navicent, will fill the CEO opening, Mr. Fonseca said, according to The Union-Recorder.

Atrium Health Navicent is part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, which merged with Advocate Health Care in 2022 to form Advocate Health.





