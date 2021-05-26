Atrium Health Navicent makes 3 leadership appointments

Atrium Health Navicent appointed three market leaders to its central and south Georgia executive team, the Macon, Ga.-based organization said May 25.

Three things to know:

1. Cyndey Busbee was named chief of staff and senior vice president for communications, public affairs and community engagement.

2. Luis Fonseca was named president of hospitals and clinics.

3. Jon-Michael Williams was appointed assistant vice president of strategy, innovation and planning.

Atrium Health Navicent includes more than 1,000 beds and more than 50 facilities in central and south Georgia. Read more about the organization's new appointees here.