Medical City hospital taps assistant CFO

Medical City Fort Worth (Texas) has named Benjamin Baggi assistant CFO.

Mr. Baggi joins the hospital from Tampa-based Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, where he served as the financial systems and reporting manager, according to a May 14 Medical City Fort Worth news release shared with Becker's. At Florida Cancer Specialists, he helped implement a new financial reporting and recording system.

In his new role, Mr. Baggi will also support Medical City Weatherford (Texas), according to the release.

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare is an affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA.