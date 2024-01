Glen Oaks Hospital, a behavioral health hospital in Greenville, Texas, has named Harry Lemming its next CEO.

Mr. Lemming has worked in the healthcare industry since 2006, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the hospital. He most recently served as CEO of Texoma Medical Center's Behavioral Health Center in Sherman, Texas.

In addition, Mr. Lemming serves on the Texas Hospital Association's Leadership Development Council.