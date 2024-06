Michael Cafasso has been appointed CEO of St. Mary-Corwin in Pueblo, Colo., and St. Thomas More in Canon City, Colo., both part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective June 23.

Mr. Cafasso has served as CEO of St. Mary-Corwin since February 2018. He has also been interim CEO of St. Thomas More since last July, according to a June 13 CommonSpirit Health news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Cafasso served as the Colorado president for American Bank Commerce.