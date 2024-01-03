Saint Luke's, BJC merger creates new CFO title

Chuck Robb, former senior vice president and CFO of Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System, has been appointed CFO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System.

The news comes on the heels of a merger between Saint Luke's and BJC, which consolidates $10 billion in revenue and encompasses 28 hospitals and multiple clinics and service centers. The merger also reaches over 6 million patients across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

Under his new role, Mr. Robb will handle all financial functions in both the Eastern and Western regions, like supply chain, treasury, finance, managed care and revenue cycle.

BJC Health System is made up of two regions. BJC HealthCare serves the Eastern region of St. Louis and Southern Illinois, and Saint Luke's Health System serves the Western region including Northwest Missouri, Eastern Kansas and the Kansas City area.