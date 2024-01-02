Saint Luke's, BJC complete merger

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare and Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System — which signed a letter of intent to combine in May — have finalized their transaction to merge.

According to a Jan. 2 news release from BJC, the merger concluded Jan. 1., consolidating $10 billion in revenue and encompassing 28 hospitals and numerous clinics and service centers. Their reach extends to more than 6 million patients across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

As previously disclosed, BJC will function as a unified healthcare organization catering to patients from Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and the broader Midwest region and beyond. In its Eastern region, it will operate under the name BJC HealthCare, while in the Western region, it will be recognized as Saint Luke's Health System.

​​Richard Liekweg, the CEO of BJC, will helm the new system and Nick Barto will serve as president of the Eastern region. Julie Quirin has been named president of the Western region.

The health system said patients will encounter no immediate alterations in how they presently receive care, access health records or communicate with their medical teams.