Weill Cornell names COO of physician organization

Adam Cheriff, MD, was appointed COO of Weill Cornell Medicine's Physician Organization, effective May 1.

Dr. Cheriff most recently served as the organization's chief medical information officer and chief of clinical operations. In his new role, Dr. Cheriff will focus on streamlining enterprise clinical operations to create more efficiency and lower costs. He'll also continue to supervise all clinical IT functions.

He first joined New York City-based Weill Cornell as a faculty member in 2001. Today, he serves as an associate professor of clinical medicine and clinical population health sciences.