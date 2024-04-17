Mercy taps president in Oklahoma

Bennett Geister is the new president of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Communities.

Mr. Geister will oversee St. Louis-based Mercy's hospitals and clinics in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, effective June 3. He will also provide leadership support to the system's facilities in Kingfisher, Logan County and Watonga, Okla.

Mr. Geister currently serves as CEO of Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, Okla., which he has led since 2018. In addition, the Oklahoma Hospital Association recently named him chair-elect of the board.



Mr. Geister considers this a "full circle moment" as he was born at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, according to an April 17 news release shared with Becker's.